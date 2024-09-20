Method Man Slams Notion Diddy’s Arrest Signals Downfall Of Hip-Hop 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Method Man has no time for the idea that Diddy’s sudden downfall is in any way related to the state of Hip-Hop culture.

The claim was posed to the Wu-Tang Clan legend by a TMZ reporter, asking his thoughts on the idea that Diddy’s arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and other charges signals the end of the genre “as we know it.

Meth initially appeared baffled, asking, “How?” before adding, “I don’t think that it has anything to do with Hip-Hop. What are we talking about here really?”

Method Man doubled down after the reporter suggested Diddy’s indictment may cause people to view the genre differently. He also pointed out that R. Kelly still has fans despite his sex trafficking convictions.

“It has nothing to do with hip-hop…at all,” Meth replied. “So, I don’t see the correlation whatsoever. If we’re talking about creative and music and stuff like that, there’s still people listening to R. Kelly s###.”

Like many of his peers, Method Man has steered clear of addressing the allegations against Diddy.

Last December, Method Man urged 50 Cent to leave him out of his feud with Diddy. The G-Unit honcho shared an Instagram clip of Meth recalling a conversation with a man who said, “‘F### Kanye West. I hate that n####. Plus I seen that n#### at one of Puff’s parties sucking dick in the bathroom.’”

Method Man replied in the comment section. “This video fake 5,” he wrote. “You and Diddy keep me out of this s###. The real vid is on YouTube .. (method man bossip).. do your research .. yall fallin for the remix.”