The “Power” mogul has been one of Diddy’s most outspoken critics since Cassie Ventura filed her bombshell lawsuit against her ex on November 16.

Method Man would prefer 50 Cent keep his name out of his mouth when it comes to Diddy. On Thursday (December 21), the rapper-turned-television mogul shared an Instagram clip of the Wu-Tang Clan legend recalling a conversation with a man who said, “‘F### Kanye West. I hate that n####. Plus I seen that n#### at one of Puff’s parties sucking dick in the bathroom.'” The text across the video read, “Method Man Says He Seen Kanye Do What At Diddy’s Party?”

50 Cent wrote in the caption: “This has not been confirmed, but ya see why I stayed away from the man’s party’s WTF.” Method Man quickly hopped in the comment section to chide 50 Cent for dragging him into his feud with Diddy. He wrote, “This video fake 5.. you and Diddy keep me out of this s###. The real vid is on YouTube .. (method man bossip).. do your research .. yall fallin for the remix.”

50 Cent has been one of Diddy’s most outspoken critics since Cassie Ventura filed her bombshell lawsuit against her ex on November 16. His mockery of the Bad Boy Records founder has been relentless ever since. He’s also promising a new documentary called Diddy Do It.

Earlier this month, after two more sexual assault lawsuits (one involving a minor) were filed against Diddy, 50 Cent expressed his shock, writing, “My God 17, was no one off limit. This documentary is gonna blow you away! Diddy do it, or Not coming soon !!”

Diddy, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre and a third man were accused of gang rape and sex trafficking. The alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe, said the trio sexually assaulted her at Diddy’s studio when she was a teenager. According to the lawsuit, the three men “plied Ms. Doe with drugs and alcohol” until the then-teenager was inebriated. They allegedly took turns raping the 17-year-old girl. The sexual assault left her barely able to stand. Diddy denied the allegations in a statement. He accused Jane Doe and his other sexual assault accusers of seeking a quick buck.

“Enough is enough,” he declared on Instagram. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”