Cam Newton Urges Lil Wayne To Diss Kendrick Lamar: “Drake Ain’t Capable” 

Cam Newton believes Lil Wayne needs to hit the studio to take on Kendrick Lamar because Drake hasn’t got it in him to do what’s necessary.

Cam Newton is calling out Lil Wayne to settle Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar because the former NFL star believes the Toronto superstar isn’t “capable” of dealing with K. Dot himself.

Newton addressed the rivalry during the latest episode of the “4th & 1” podcast.

“I’m a fan of Drake,” he said before admitting he was about to deliver a backhanded compliment. “But after Kendrick and this beef… I look at Drake differently. I don’t think Drake has it in him to go to the places that he needs to go to attack Kendrick properly.”

However, Cam Newton expressed confidence Lil Wayne has what it takes to take on Kendrick Lamar while doubling down on his Drake take.

“He won’t be able to do that with Dwayne Carter,” Newton declared. “I wanna see Lil’ Wayne… just for the appreciation of the art… because Drake ain’t capable.”

According to Cam Newton, Drake is too “distracted” by Kendrick Lamar affiliates like DeMar DeRozan and Wayne needs to lead the charge.

“Wake that muthafucka up,” he yelled. “‘Cuz I wanna see Lil Wayne.”

He went on to goad Lil Wayne over Lamar headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show in New Orleans, urging him to drop a diss.

“You’re going to let this muthafucka come into your muthafuckin’ city o muthafuckin’ February,” Newton teased. “And you ain’t gonna drop nothing?”

Cam Newton said the beef got him looking at Drake differently 👀… and now he needs Lil Wayne to step in. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/0uiByygykW — kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) December 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Can Newton will be pleased to learn rumors are circulating that Lil Wayne has already hit the studio to record a Kendrick Lamar diss. Weezy is said to have recorded a response to “Wacced Out Murals” after K. Dot aired his phone call.

Lil Wayne seemingly addressed the track on social media , urging Dot to “let this giant sleep.”