EXCLUSIVE: Cam’ron To Pay Huge Sum For Using His Own Image As Legal War With Joe Budden Heats Up

Cam’ron may be ready for his legal showdown with Joe Budden, but the Dipset leader has a lawsuit to take care of first.

In case you missed it, “The Joe Budden Podcast” co-host Melyssa Ford raised a question about the possibility of underage girls being present at a brothel Cam’ron and Ma$e visited in the 1990s, after The Diplomats leader shared a wild story on his hit sports talk show, “It Is What It Is.”

The insinuation led to a backlash and Cam’ron obviously took offense and threatened to sue for defamation.

But, the beef with Joe Budden may have to take a back seat due to more pressing issues – pause – because a photographer is asking a judge to award her a five-figure default judgment for using a picture of himself on his clothing brand.

Back in April, Cam’ron was sued by a photographer named Djamilla Cochran. The legal action stemmed from Cam’ron’s use of a 2003 photo featuring him in a pink coat with a matching flip phone, which became a signature image on clothing he was selling.

The lawsuit alleged that Cam’ron used the photo on merchandise, including t-shirts and hoodies, sold in his Dipset Couture store without obtaining proper licensing.

Cam ignored multiple warnings about copyright infringement, despite notifications from Getty Images and he never bothered to reply to the lawsuit. Now, the photographer is asking for a default judgment of $57,000 plus almost $10,000 bucks in legal fees.

She also wants an accounting of all of the merch Cam has sold using the picture in question so she can take the profits.

Cam’ron probably isn’t going to sweat the default judgment. He recently inked a $10 million deal with Underdog Fantasy, which signed on as the sponsor of the runaway hit show “It Is What It Is” with co-hosts Ma$e and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

Additionally, Cam’ron’s male enhancement drug, PinkHorsePower, has been flying off the shelves.

But his feud with Joe Budden and Melyssa Ford only seems to be escalating, despite her apology to Cam.

Joe Budden, in response, stood by Ford and challenged Cam’ron to proceed with the lawsuit if he believed he had a case.

On the latest episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Budden emphasized his refusal to engage in back-and-forth disputes and expressed his belief that Cam’ron’s potential lawsuit would be frivolous and unlikely to succeed.

However, the pair traded shots over the weekend – pause.