Cam’ron Unexpectedly Feuds With Former NBA Player Ben Gordon

Cam’ron publicized Ben Gordon’s alleged mental health struggles in December 2022, which didn’t sit well with the former NBA player.

Former NBA player Ben Gordon slammed Cam’ron on a podcast, provoking a response from the Dipset rapper.

Cam’ron mocked Gordon in an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 16). Their beef stemmed from Killa Cam covering Gordon’s alleged mental health issues on the sports show It Is What It Is in December 2022.

“Dear Ben Gordon, I like to apologize I didn’t understand my actions when I did that report on you,” Cam’ron wrote. “Im scared at this point because you are giving me male rapist/tommy shepherd/hobo vibes Pause, You wanna Cal Watson me? Pause, u said you a Big bull? Ayoooo, and U wanna give me crazy hard boonks in my what?? Pause. U gotta it champ I don’t know where ya mind is at but there will be No one on one’s with me and you in NO WAY. Pause.”

He continued, “Im frightened and afraid. I got ya message loud and clear and I will have you institutionalized if necessary. Sorry Ben Ben.. to translate this message it means, FOH BEN!!!!! Lol and pause that whole s### u was talking. U a wild n#### lol.”

Cam’ron’s post included clips of Gordon’s appearance on a show called The Jig Is Up. Gordon ranted about Killa Cam, lambasting The Diplomats member for publicizing the basketball player’s hospital stint following a police detainment.

“Libel, slander is a real thing, man,” Gordon said. “My lawyers is lawyering. I know you like to say s### like that. My computers is computing … F### outta here, Cam.”

He added, “I probably got more money than that little n####. F### outta here, that little rap money. That n#### still doing reality shows. F### outta here Cameron Giles. And I’ll bust ya ass one-on-one n#### … This personal, n####. I know where you at.”

Listen to more of what Gordon had to say about Cam’ron below.