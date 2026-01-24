Canadian Hip-Hop Legends Get Their Own Stamps For Black History Month

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michie Mee celebrates getting her own Canada Post stamp alongside Maestro Fresh Wes and Muzion for Black History Month.

Michie Mee can’t stop celebrating after Canada Post called with news that’ll make Hip-Hop history.

The Toronto rap legend will appear on an official Canadian stamp this February alongside Maestro Fresh Wes and Quebec trio Muzion. Canada Post selected these three artists for its Black History Month collection, marking the first time Hip-Hop performers have received this honor.

“I was in disbelief, and I was like, ‘You’re kidding me,'” Michie Mee told CBC Radio’s As It Happens. “And then I was just overjoyed. I’m still screaming at the top of my lungs inside.”

The Jamaica-born, Toronto-raised rapper earned her spot by bringing Jamaican patois into Canadian Hip-Hop during the late 1980s. She became the first Canadian Hip-Hop artist signed to a U.S. label in 1988, paving the way for future generations.

The godmother of Canadian rap built her career when the country barely had urban radio stations. She and her peers created a scene from nothing, performing for crowds who’d never heard Canadian Hip-Hop before.

Maestro Fresh Wes made his mark in a different way. His 1989 single “Let Your Backbone Slide” became the first Canadian MC track to break mainstream radio. The Scarborough native’s gold-selling hit opened doors that had been locked tight against Canadian Hip-Hop.

Montreal’s Muzion formed in 1996 and mixed French, English and Haitian Creole in their rhymes. Their multilingual approach showed Hip-Hop could speak every language and represent every community.

Canada Post has released Black History Month stamps every year since 2009.

This year marks the first time they’ve recognized Hip-Hop artists, showing how far the culture has traveled from underground clubs to official government recognition.

The stamps will be unveiled at a private event at The Concert Hall in Toronto on January 27. Canada Post will then release them to the public in February for Black History Month.