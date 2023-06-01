Candace Owens Blasts Lizzo For Blocking Her On Twitter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The controversial commentator has a history of feuding with music artists.

“Truth Hurts” hitmaker Lizzo has taken to social media to address people criticizing her weight. Right-wing provocateur, Candace Owens, is one of those online critics.

“The Love definitely [does] not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY,” tweeted Lizzo on Wednesday. That tweet collected over 17,000 likes on the platform.

She added, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F###### FARM.” Her tweets are currently only available to her followers.

Plus, Lizzo went on to say she leads with her talent and being “fat” is not her brand. The Special album creator insisted “feel good music,” “championing all people,” and “black girl liberation” is her brand.

Yesterday evening, Candace Owens decided to offer her thoughts on the Grammy-winning singer. The conservative talk show host claimed Lizzo blocked her on Twitter.

“I guess Lizzo wasn’t lying when she said ‘truth hurts.’ But yeah, clinical obesity is still the number 1 killer in America so let’s stop glorifying it. @lizzo,” tweeted Owens.

I guess Lizzo wasn’t lying when she said “truth hurts”.



But yeah, clinical obesity is still the number 1 killer in America so let’s stop glorifying it. @lizzo pic.twitter.com/jpGOpX8KiB — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 31, 2023

Previously, Candace Owens Fueded With Cardi B & T.I.

This is not the first time Candace Owens took aim at a chart-topping recording artist. The outspoken Donald Trump supporter infamously feuded with Lizzo’s “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B.

At one point, Candace Owens suggested Cardi B’s “WAP” song is causing the destruction of America. Cardi responded by playfully acknowledging Owens essentially promoted “WAP” to a Fox News audience.

Cardi B also clapped back at Candace Owens in 2022 after the Republican commentator called her “uneducated.” According to the Atlantic recording artist, Owens threatened to sue her with “no case.”

Atlanta rap legend T.I. also had friction with Candace Owens over political differences. Last December, Owens called out Black culture in defense of Cardi’s “WAP” partner Megan Thee Stallion.

At the time, Tory Lanez was on trial for shooting Megan in the feet in the summer of 2020. A jury eventually convicted the Canadian rapper/singer on three felony charges, including assault with a semiautomatic handgun.