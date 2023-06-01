Lizzo Threatens To Quit Music, Locks Twitter Account After Blasting Body-Shaming Trolls 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo is tired of the constant onslaught of online abuse she receives and is considering quitting music for life on a farm with her man.

Lizzo has restricted her Twitter account and threatened to walk away from her music career after clapping back at the hateful comments and messages she receives on social media.

The Grammy Award winner admitted the cruel jibes are “starting to make me hate the world,” after sharing a recent post by author Layah Heilpern.

“How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?!” the tweet read. “I wonder what she must be eating.”

The body-positivity icon had enough of the constant abuse over her weight and highlighted the tweet as an example.

“JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s### I see about me on a daily basis It’s really starting to make me hate the world.” The “About Damn Time” singer then responded to some in the comments who said she eats a lot of fast food.

“I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO, she replied. “I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some b#######.”

In another post, Lizzo revealed how close she is to quitting the music industry for life on a farm.

“I HATE IT HERE. The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????” she stated. “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F###### FARM.”

Lizzo: “BEING FAT ISNT MY ‘BRAND'”

Lizzo continued her rant: “ALSO: to the people who haven’t had an original thought or fresh air in years… BEING FAT ISNT MY ‘BRAND’ BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS THAT. THATS IT. THATS ALL. My ‘brand’ is FEEL GOOD MUSIC My ‘brand’ is CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE My ‘brand’ is BLACK GIRL LIBERATION.” Read her posts below.

Meanwhile on Instagram, Lizzo shared a video hitting back at the trolls during a recent performance.

“I don’t just speak up for me, I speak up for everybody,” The YITTY shapewear line founder said in the clip. “We are all in an age where we can just be attacked by hateful messaging and comments on social media. And its not normal. this isn’t fair, this isn’t right This should never come with the territory of being a person, a human being, of existing.”