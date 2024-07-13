Candace Owens Reacts To “Death Of Slim Shady” Disses: “Eminem Is Obviously A Gay Man” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Candace Owens lashed out at Eminem, going live on YouTube for the first time after he called her out on his new album.

Candace Owens is firing back at Eminem after he dissed her on his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

On Friday (July 12), the controversial conservative pundit went live on her YouTube channel for the first time ever to respond to Eminem just hours after he dropped the new album.

“Eminem is obviously a gay man,” Owens began. “It’s very sad that Eminem cleaned out his closet but never came out of his closet,” referencing the song from his 2022 album The Eminem Show.

She went on to read some of Em’s “Lucifer” lyrics that refer to Candace Owens as “this MAGA dirtbag in a skirt.” He also gives her a few nicknames, including “Klandace” and “Grand Wizard,” among others.

“And Candace O, I ain’t mad at her,” Owens read. “I ain’t gon’ throw the fact b#### forgot she was Black back at her, laugh at her like them crackers she’s backin’ after her back is turned.”

“I would like to again remind people that he in fact is a struggling internally gay man,” Owens continued. “He’s actually recycling things that Black women have said about me on the internet.”

If you don’t evolve, you die. @eminem is a case study. https://t.co/nF4VDiF9h2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 12, 2024

Elsewhere on “Lucifer,” Eminem drags Candace Owens for her far-right conservative ideologies.

“In a cute MAGA hat with her brand-new White Lives Matter shirt (Haha, nope)/Or say this MAGA dirtbag in a skirt/Just opened the biggest can of worms on the whole planet Earth,” he raps. Em also calls Owens out on “Bad One,” claiming “she turned her back on her own race.”

On her livestream, Owens branded the Detroit rap icon an “out-of-touch elitist.” She also called him “the white rapper that we all used to listen to when we were prepubescent and we wanted to feel edgy,” before suggesting he should retire.

This wasn’t the first time Candace Owens has questioned Eminem’s sexuality. She blasted Em after he sent Vivek Ramaswamy a cease-and-desist letter to block him from using his music on the campaign trail.