Cardi B Blamed For Ruining Stefon Diggs Career In Lawsuit

Cardi B gets dragged into Stefon Diggs’ legal battle as his accuser claims the breakup destroyed the NFL star’s career and reputation.

Cardi B is getting blamed for tanking Stefon Diggs career in a wild legal filing that just hit the courts.

The NFL star’s sexual assault accuser, influencer Christopher Griffith, is now claiming that Diggs ruined his own reputation through a series of public disasters, and the breakup with the Bronx rapper tops the list.

Diggs sued Griffith for defamation after the social media personality accused him of sexually assaulting him following a celebrity basketball game in Maryland back in May 2023.

But Griffith fired back with court documents that flip the script entirely.

“There is a significant unresolved question as to whether Mr. Diggs’s claimed emotional distress was caused by sources other than Mr. Griffith’s posts on Instagram,” Griffith’s legal team wrote in the filing, according to The U.S. Sun.

The influencer’s response is basically saying Diggs did this to himself.

Griffith pointed to the very public relationship drama with Cardi B as a major factor in Diggs’ career collapse.

“During the period in question, Mr. Diggs very publicly started and ended a relationship with the musical artist Cardi B, with Mr. Diggs painted as a villain in the tabloid press,” the filing stated.

The breakup was messy, and the media coverage was relentless.

But that’s not even the worst part of Griffith’s argument.

He also brought up the yacht video that went viral in May 2025, when Diggs was caught on camera handing out what appeared to be a mysterious pink substance to women partying with him in Miami.

“Mr. Diggs was captured on video distributing an unidentified crystalline substance to women partying with him on a yacht, again widely disseminated by the tabloid press, and his performance as an NFL wide receiver declined materially,” Griffith’s team wrote.

Griffith’s legal strategy is clear. He’s arguing that any reputational damage Diggs suffered came from his own actions, not from the allegations.

“Any of these could independently account for reputational harm, emotional distress, or lost business relationships,” the filing read.

Griffith also claimed that Diggs hasn’t been transparent about losing major brand deals, specifically with footwear company UGG, as a result of the accusations.

The legal battle doesn’t stop there either. Griffith is also suing Diggs’ brother Darez in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that about a week after the alleged assault in Maryland, Darez and associates came to his apartment building, beat him up, and robbed him of approximately $100,000 in jewelry and other property.

According to The U.S. Sun, Griffith has also complained that Diggs’ legal team hasn’t been providing adequate responses to discovery requests.

Cardi B has been dealing with her own drama surrounding the relationship fallout, and now her name is front and center in court documents as a reason why Diggs’ career tanked.