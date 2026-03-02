Cardi B Denies Destroying Stefon Diggs In Brutal Concert Rant After Messy Breakup

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B denied attacking her ex-boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, during her San Francisco concert performance last week.

Cardi B denied that she was unleashing a brutal verbal assault on Stefon Diggs during her San Francisco concert stopover over the weekend.

Multiple outlets reported that the Bronx rapper tore into her ex-boyfriend while performing at the Chase Center during her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Concert footage captured the 33-year-old artist delivering what was reported as a message that left no doubt about her feelings toward the NFL wide receiver. She was reciting parts of the lyrics to her song “Principle.”

“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b#### like me. There’s n##### out here praying for a b#### like me. You hear me?” Cardi declared to the packed arena.

“You ain’t never had a bad b#### like this, n####. Never in your m############ life! None of them b###### ain’t fuking with me!” Cardi shouted to thunderous applause from her audience.

Cardi addressed the reports on Monday (March 2).

“Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle.. not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax,” Cardi B said.

Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle.. not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 2, 2026

The concert outburst came just weeks after the couple’s highly publicized split before Super Bowl 2026. Sources revealed that Diggs had allegedly “betrayed her so many times,” leading to the relationship’s demise.

The “WAP” artist is now focusing on her tour and four children while embracing her single status.

The former couple first sparked dating rumors last February when they spent Valentine’s Day together in Miami. They went Instagram-official in June 2025 with steamy Memorial Day yacht photos before welcoming their son in November.

Diggs also shares five other children with five different women, four of whom were born in 2025. Cardi shares three other children with her estranged husband Offset, whom she divorced in August 2024.

The Little Miss Drama Tour continues through April with stops in major cities across the United States.