Cardi B Breaks Down In Tears Over Am I The Drama? Album Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B got emotional during a livestream celebrating her album “Am I The Drama?” while reflecting on her grind and record-breaking success.

Cardi B got all up in her feelings during a livestream while talking about her new album, Am I The Drama? and she cried, real tears.

The Grammy winner got raw with her followers while celebrating the release and it hit different coming from someone who usually flexes confidence on 100.

“What I’m most grateful about is how good people are receiving my music. Like I have seen so many beautiful compliments and that means so much to me coming from you guys. I put a lot of work in this in this album and I’ve had like a lot of feelings doing this album,” Cardi B said with tears in her eyes.

The album dropped Friday, and it’s already doing ridiculous numbers.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Cardi’s sophomore project went platinum in under 24 hours. No other female rapper’s second album has pulled that off this fast.

Am I The Drama? runs 23 tracks deep and is stacked with features from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson, Lizzo and others.

“For you guys to be saying all these beautiful things about my album like it’s getting to the point there’s I don’t even know which which song I should do a music video to next because you guys have been receiving it so well,” Cardi B said.

The moment hit home for many people watching. Social media lit up with love, calling her moment “authentic” and “relatable.” It wasn’t just about the music; it was about the hustle.

“The numbers are doing amazing, but it’s expected for the numbers to do good because it’s such an anticipated album, but for people to say so many beautiful things about my art like that s### means a lot and I’m very, very thankful,” Cardi B added.

Cardi’s already plotting the “Little Miss Drama Tour” to follow the album’s success, with more than 30 arena stops locked in early next year – and she’s about to have Stefon Diggs’ baby.