Cardi B Claps Back At MAGA Troll With Melania Trump Nude Photo 

Cardi B shared a nude photo of Donald Trump’s wife Melania after a MAGA troll mocked the rapper’s stripper past.

Cardi B lashed out at a Donald Trump supporter mocking her past as a stripper, firing back with a jab at Melania Trump.

The NYC rapper has previously called on MAGA trolls to leave her alone after the election. However, she rose to the bait after a Trump supporter called her out on social media, ridiculing her in response to a throwback video from the rapper’s strip club days.

“Just a reminder,” they wrote alongside a clip of Cardi in a skimpy outfit. “She tried telling millions of people Kamala Harris was the right choice [for] America.”

Cardi B was quick to clap back, referencing Donald Trump’s wife Melania’s former modeling career.

“OH,” she wrote, posting a magazine cover featuring Melania Trump in the nude.

It’s not the first time Cardi B has shared a nude throwback image from Melania Trump’s fashion model days.

Back in 2020, the “Enough” rapper hit back at conservative commentator and ex-Republican congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine over a tweet comparing her to the former First Lady.

“America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” she tweeted.

Alluding to the unfounded rumors Melania Trump was once an escort, Cardi B replied, “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”

She also shared another nude photo in a follow-up tweet. “This pic giving me ‘ yea you f##### wit some wet ass p####’ vibes,” she added. “Just sayin.”

Cardi B slammed Donald Trump during a speech at a Kamala Harris rally shortly before the election.

“He’s selling us bigotry, misogyny, chaos and confusion. He wants us to hate each other,” she said. “And it’s going to cost you your money, equal opportunity, affordable health care and any rights you thought you had for your body. He gon take it from ya.”