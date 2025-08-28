Cardi B Cleared By Witness In Explosive Assault Trial Testimony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Cardi B received courtroom backing from a medical office receptionist who testified she saw no assault during the 2018 incident.

Cardi B received fresh courtroom support on Wednesday (August 27) as a key witness testified that she did not see the rapper lay a hand on a security guard during a 2018 dispute at a Beverly Hills OB-GYN office.

Tierra Malcolm, the receptionist working at the clinic that day, told jurors she stepped into the hallway after hearing raised voices. She saw Cardi B and security guard Emani Ellis in a heated verbal exchange—but there was no physical contact. She added that she placed herself between the two women to de-escalate the situation.

Malcolm testified she later noticed a scratch on her face, which she believed came from Ellis, not Cardi. She said she was facing the guard with her back to Cardi during the incident.

Her account directly challenged Ellis’ claim that Cardi B assaulted her during the confrontation.

The incident happened while the clinic had closed early to give Cardi privacy for her prenatal appointment.

Malcolm’s testimony helped reinforce Cardi’s version of events, which she had shared earlier in the week during her own testimony.

“I didn’t hit her. She didn’t hit me. There was no touch. So to me, there was no incident,” Cardi told the court, denying any physical altercation. She admitted the two were “chest-to-chest” and exchanged words, but insisted it never turned violent.

Cardi also pointed out she was four months pregnant at the time and weighed about 130 pounds, while Ellis was significantly larger. She insisted she would not have gotten physical, adding that Ellis’ filming of her without consent triggered the confrontation.

Backing up Malcolm’s testimony, Dr. David Finke—the OB-GYN who treated Cardi that day—said he saw Ellis cause a shoulder injury to Malcolm and did not witness Cardi B touch anyone.

“I’m just flabbergasted with the allegations that don’t seem congruent with what I saw that day,” Finke told the court.

The civil trial continues this week in Los Angeles County.