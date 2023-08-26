Cardi B: No More Collaborations Until My Next Solo Single

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2018’s Invasion of Privacy album produced Diamond-certified singles and broke chart records, but Cardi B fans have been waiting five years for her second studio LP.

Cardi B recently spoke about her next official body of work. During a cover story interview with Vogue Mexico magazine, the Bronx native shared an update on the upcoming sophomore album.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single. Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up,” said Cardi in Spanish.

Cardi B went on an impressive feature run over the last two years. She created standout verses on songs with Kay Flock (“Shake It”), GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2”), Latto (“Put It on da Floor Again”), FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2”), and Offset (“Jealousy”).

“Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘Wap’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles,” Cardi declared.

It has been two years since Cardi released a solo single. “Up” dropped in February 2021. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Up” as 2x-Platinum.

Cardi B also made it to the top of the Hot 100 chart with “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. That 2020 collaboration remained at No. 1 for four weeks and became the first Billboard Global 200 chart-topper. “WAP” earned 7x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Invasion of Privacy opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart by racking up 255,000 first-week units. Cardi’s debut album broke the record for the longest-charting female rap album of all time. Additionally, Invasion of Privacy won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

“So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon,” said the 30-year-old recording artist/businesswoman. “I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey.”