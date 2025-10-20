Cardi B Criticizes Trump Over Food Stamp Cuts Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“People are complaining that they have taken away food stamps,” the Grammy-winning artist said. “Thanksgiving is next month, no turkey for some of y’all.”

Cardi B voiced sharp criticism of the Trump administration’s food assistance policies during a Saturday (October 18) Twitter Spaces session. She warned that families may struggle to afford Thanksgiving meals due to recent cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Bronx native reminded listeners about her previous warnings during her campaign support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“These are the type of things I was trying to tell y’all about when I was talking about the Trump administration,” she stated. “But all y’all cared about was me saying ‘Shrump.'”

Cardi B’s comments come as millions of Americans face potential loss of food assistance benefits.

The Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025” cut approximately $186 billion from SNAP funding through 2034, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates.

Cardi B talks about the pause on food stamps & high prices due to tariffs from the Trump Administration via Spaces. pic.twitter.com/rem0CKRp3p — ໊ (@BardisMedia) October 18, 2025

The legislation tightened work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents.

Starting in late 2025, many low-income adults will lose SNAP eligibility. The changes affect nearly 3 million young adults nationwide.

About 20 states will see their waivers end on November 2, 2025, potentially affecting thousands of families.

States with SNAP error rates above 6% will lose federal funding beginning in fiscal year 2028.

Food assistance advocates warn that SNAP cuts will significantly impact families and the broader economy. State officials describe potential benefit pauses as devastating for vulnerable populations.

The timing of Cardi B’s criticism coincides with rising food costs and economic uncertainty. Many families rely on SNAP benefits to supplement their grocery budgets, especially during holiday seasons.

The rapper also criticized tariffs that drive up prices for both luxury and everyday items. She emphasized that working-class families bear the burden when public programs face cuts.

Cardi B actively campaigned for Harris during the 2024 presidential election. She spoke at a Milwaukee rally in November, describing Trump as a “bully” and expressing her initial reluctance to vote before Harris changed her mind.

“I wasn’t going to vote, but Kamala changed my mind,” she said at the Wisconsin event. The rapper wore an all-white outfit while delivering her endorsement speech.