Cardi B Defends Hairstylist Against Cheating Allegations

Cardi B goes live to defend her hairstylist Xia Charles against rumors she was involved with Stefon Diggs during his relationship with the rapper.

Cardi B stepped into the middle of a messy situation to protect someone she’s trusted for years, going live on social media to shut down accusations targeting her longtime hairstylist Xia Charles.

The tension stems from fallout surrounding Stefon Diggs’ recently concluded assault trial, where Charles testified, and now people are spreading rumors that she had something going on with the football player while he was with Cardi.

“Xi been doing my hair since 2019. I’m very close with Xi, she’s also very close with my mom,” Cardi explained during her defense of Charles.

“I know for a fact that the things that were said about her was so I could hear it so me and her would stop being friends. But this is when you need to know the people that you’re close with. That girl has been destroyed ever since. I know for a fact she wouldn’t do that at all. She got her relationship, she wants to be married. When it comes to Xi, I know her very well. She’s closer to my mom than she’s closer to me, to my children. Stop attacking Xi. Out of all of this bulls**t, she don’t deserve that.” The loyalty was real and unfiltered.

Charles herself didn’t stay quiet either. She posted a video showing her working on Cardi’s hair right after kissing her own partner, captioning it with a message for the doubters.

“The World: You did Cardi dirty. Meanwhile…” she wrote, then added, “Yall are as slow as molasses going up a hill.”

It was a direct response to people claiming she’d been unfaithful to Diggs during his relationship with Cardi.

According to reports from social media accounts tracking the situation, Jamila Adams, the former private chef who accused Diggs of assault, had suggested Charles lied under oath to protect him. Adams even shared alleged text exchanges between herself and Charles discussing what she claimed was Diggs’ attempt to influence the case.

The whole situation connects back to Cardi and Diggs’ breakup, which happened amid cheating allegations, the assault case, and other complications they’ve never fully explained publicly.

But now that the two were spotted together at a Mother’s Day event in D.C. on May 9, showing affection and fueling reconciliation talk, the old drama is resurfacing.

Diggs was found not guilty in the assault case, but the accusations against Charles and the questions about what really happened between everyone involved are still hanging in the air.