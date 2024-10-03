Cardi B Denies Baiting Nicki Minaj After Barbz Lose It Over Whitney Houston Meme

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s long-running feud became a talking point once again amid the former’s divorce drama.

Nicki Minaj fans accused Cardi B of trying to reignite their beef by posting a Whitney Houston meme. Cardi B defended herself after the Barbz suggested she copied Minaj for attention on Thursday (October 3).

“You sure bout that??” Cardi B wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a screenshot of her using a Houston meme years ago. “Now go see if b###### was posting this meme before that date.”

The Barbz reacted to the Atlantic Records artist posting a memorable clip from a Diane Sawyer interview with Houston. The video was speculated to be Cardi B’s response to claims she cheated on her estranged husband Offset with an NFL player.

You sure bout that?? Now go see if b###### was posting this meme before that date https://t.co/5Z4hCPH1f4 pic.twitter.com/eoaSdZV3JK — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2024

Earlier this year, Cardi B filed for divorce and revealed she was pregnant. Offset faced infidelity allegations throughout their relationship. He accused her of cheating on him during her pregnancy. She gave birth to their third child in September.

Cardi B publicly clashed with Offset after their baby was born. Their relationship drama played out on social media.

“I find it funny that n##### think that they can f### on anything,” Cardi B said on Instagram Live. “But when I start talking to n#####, you wanna threaten me with taking s### that I f###### worked my ass off for. You want to play those games with me? We ‘gone play them games too.”

She told Offset, “I’m too much woman for you. I’m too much of a boss b#### for you. And I always been too good for you. I been too good for you. I been too good for anything that is associated to you. So, you gotta f### other b###### to make yourself feel better because I make you feel so low about yourself.”

Cardi B said she regretted marrying Offset. She remained grateful for her children despite her issues with the Migos member.

“All three of them — I don’t regret none of them, but I regret you,” she declared. “I don’t regret my kids. You a good daddy. You aight. I don’t regret none of them … But f### you. I regret you.”

Cardi B married Offset in 2017. She previously filed for divorce but dismissed the petition in 2020.