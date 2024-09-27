Takeoff’s Brother Checks Offset For Dragging Late Rapper Into Cardi B Divorce Drama 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset received a response from Takeoff’s brother after mentioning the later Migos rapper amid his social media spat with Cardi B.

Offset and Cardi B’s relationship drama erupted over social media earlier this week, and Takeoff’s brother isn’t here for the “Blame It on Set” hitmaker dragging the late rapper into his marital issues.

The former couple traded cheating accusations on social media on Wednesday night (September 26), with Offset claiming Cardi B slept with another man while pregnant while the NYC rapper accused her estranged husband of hooking up with her opps and trying to make her jealous.

On Thursday (September 26) Offset returned to social media with a post reminding himself of some advice from Takeoff and others.

“Listen to your ppl take and the bros TOld me,” he wrote.

However, the post drew a response from the late rapper’s brother YRN Lingo who told Offset to keep Takeoff’s name out of the drama.

“My brother ain’t tell him s###,” YRN Lingo posted on Instagram.

😂😭😂 Take-Off family don't even roll with you. Let that man rest @OffsetYRN pic.twitter.com/65ZszjFpql — T Investigates (@Justice4u2see) September 26, 2024

Last December, during another period of turmoil in their marriage, Offset chided social media users for bringing up Takeoff after his relationship drama spilled out onto social media.

“Fan wishing death on Takeoff is crazy, [y’all] lil ass better chill,” Offset tweeted on December 16. He later returned to X to add, “Correction: Fans using Takeoff’s name in the middle of all this isn’t cool. I’m still grieving my brother, and would like for his name to not be brought up.”

Correction: Fans using Takeoff's name in the middle of all this isn't cool. I'm still grieving my brother, and would like for his name to not be brought up. — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 17, 2023

Fellow Migos member Quavo chimed in the following day with a tribute to Takeoff. “Nephew ain’t wit the soap opera LONG LIVE Rocket,” he wrote. “pray for y’all tho.”