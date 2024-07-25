Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice allegedly dissed Cardi B on the track “BB Belt.” Fans pointed to the lyrics “Think she pretty but changing her face,” among others.

Cardi B unleashed her fury after she was allegedly dissed by Ice Spice. Fans believed Ice Spice’s song “BB Belt” featured subliminal shots at Cardi B, who lashed out via social media on Thursday (July 25).

“These b###### have absolutely lost their mind,” Cardi B wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m getting all my lick backs on my album tho …ON EACH ONE OF YOU B######!!!”

She added, “These b###### can’t see me in numbers or status, y’all had WAY too much time to catch up. Can’t see me in money, can’t see me in real estate, fashion, and CAN’T SEE ME IN PERSON either… I’m not in a rat race with none of you b######!! And ima show yall.”

Ice Spice’s “BB Belt” appears on her debut album Y2K. Snippets of the track surfaced on social media before its official release.

“Think she pretty but changing her face/Falling behind like, b####, pick up your pace/It was funny ’til I took her place,” Ice Spice rapped.

Earlier this year, Cardi B and Ice Spice appeared to shut down beef rumors with a pleasant interaction on social media. “BB Belt” reopened the wound.

“Yeah, I’m that b####, they stealing my juice/This one b#### is built like an ant – Ew/Crashouts and they going on rants/Cash cow, I be getting them bands/B###### switching, but they was entranced,” Ice Spice rapped.

Ice Spice – BB Belt pic.twitter.com/a4kIy3oLMw — Female Rap Chart Data (@fema1erapcharts) July 25, 2024

Ice Spice is no stranger to subliminal disses. Her single “Think U the S### (Fart)” was aimed at Latto. Ice Spice discussed their beef in a Rolling Stone cover story.

“I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her ‘What’s the issue?’ it’d be like a blank stare,” she said. “It’d really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me. I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like at this point it’s a joke that she’s just dragged out, and it’s just not even funny. Like, bro, ‘Think U the S###’ is from January. You’re going to post a piece of s### cake to announce something that’s good news for you? But it is kind of a compliment because you’re taking something that’s supposed to be a fun moment for you and you’re making it about me … again.”

Ice Spice’s Y2K album drops on Friday (July 26).