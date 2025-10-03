Cardi B Fires Back After JT Drops Brutal “Cardi B Diss” Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B and JT reignited their feud after JT dropped a scathing diss track, prompting Cardi to clap back with receipts and promises of more.

Cardi B wasted no time responding after JT dropped a blistering diss track Thursday (October 2) targeting the Bronx rapper’s looks, career and personal life, reigniting their already messy feud.

“Wayyyyy too easy LMAOO… Alexa play ‘MAGNET’ by Cardi B,” Cardi tweeted, brushing off the track with a sarcastic nod to her own recent release.

The record, bluntly titled “CARDI B DISS,” features JT unloading a barrage of insults, from mocking Cardi’s appearance to calling her “ugly ass Selena” and referencing alleged cosmetic surgery with the line “That ass lookin’ crazy, Cardi-in-a-diaper-B.”

JT also took aim at Cardi’s relationship and past collaborations, rapping, “Didn’t you say the City Girls wasn’t up? That ain’t your friend, dumb b####, your BD getting f#####.”

Cardi didn’t just laugh it off—she came with receipts. After a user on X (Twitter) accused her of needing Pardison Fontaine to write her bars, Cardi fired back with a screenshot of a direct message JT allegedly sent to Pardi saying, “I wanna get in the studio.”

Cardi added, “The same Pardi she wanted to write for her???… But she had to settle for current writer KT.”

Cardi B Takes Aim At JT On “Magnet”

The verbal war comes on the heels of Cardi’s track “Magnet,” where she took subtle jabs at JT and her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert, rapping about “fake friends” and betrayal.

JT’s response was anything but subtle, escalating the tension with lines like “Pregnant by a n#### who suck dick, after games, ho.”

The feud has spilled beyond the booth and into social media, with both artists trading shots in public X threads and even dragging Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina into the fray.

Cardi has hinted she’s holding more damaging information, saying she has “receipts” that could further expose JT.

This latest clash adds fuel to Cardi’s ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj, which has also taken a personal turn in recent days, involving family members and increasingly harsh lyrics.