Cardi B Gets “Summer Jam Ready” With Back-Bending Yoga Stretch 

Cardi B is getting flexible for Summer Jam after revealing her goal to regain the elasticity of her stripper days.

Cardi B is getting in serious shape ahead of her headlining set at the UBS Arena for the Summer Jam concert this weekend.

The Bronx-bred Hip Hop superstar took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday (May 30) to share a clip from a recent workout. In the video, Cardi B showed off her insane physique while bent face down on a mat, listening as her coach issued precise instructions.

“I want you to press your hands into the floor and I want you to move your butt back just a little bit,” the coach commanded. “Don’t move your hands!” she added as the rapper winced. Watch Cardi B get Summer Jam ready in the video below.

The Grammy Award Winner showed fans a glimpse of her grueling workout schedule earlier this year in a “Day in the life of Belcalis” TikTok. During the video, Cardi B explained that she hits the gym daily after preparing lunch for her two children.

Her daily routine includes two hours of working out plus an hour of stretching. The “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker also let slip that she’s trying to become flexible again and wants to regain the elasticity of her stripper days.

Cardi B is set to headline Summer Jam this Sunday (Jun. 4) alongside a lineup that includes fellow New Yorkers Ice Spice, Lola Brooke, Lil TJay, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, and The Lox. Memphis, Tennessee native GloRilla and Boston-bred rapper Coi Leray are also slated to perform at the annual Hot 97 live event.