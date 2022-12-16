Cardi B Jumps On The Remix To Rosalía’s “Despechá”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The critically-acclaimed Barcelona native taps “La Cardi” for the collab.

2022 has been a standout year for Cardi B when it comes to features. Following her well-received contributions to Kay Flock’s “Shake It” and GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” singles, the American rapper linked with Spanish singer Rosalía.

The original “Despechá” lives on the deluxe version of Rosalía’s third studio album, Motomami, which landed on September 9. The Cardi B-assisted remix to the record arrived on December 16.

Earlier this week, Rosalía asked her 4 million Twitter followers who they thought would appear on the new rendition of “Despechá.” She eventually revealed “La Cardi” as the mystery collaborator.

Cardi B then confirmed the news on Twitter. The Invasion of Privacy album creator later wrote on her Instagram page, “Thank you @rosalia.vt. I’m sooo happy we finally got to work together on this song.”

Rosalía released Motomami in March. The LP received a Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album nomination at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Motomami already won Album Of The Year at the Latin Grammy Awards last month.

The “Despechá RMX” track includes Rosalía singing in Spanish while Cardi B raps in English. Cardi, who is of Dominican and Trinidadian descent, has a long history of working with Spanish-speaking acts.

Two of the biggest hits of Cardi B’s musical run combine Spanish and English language vocal performances. The Bronx native’s Hot 100 chart-topping “I Like It” featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny earned 11x-Platinum certification.

French music producer DJ Snake recruited Cardi B for “Taki Taki” which also features American singer Selena Gomez and Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. The official music video for “Taki Taki” has surpassed 2.3 billion views on YouTube.

In addition, Cardi worked on several multilingual songs with other acts throughout her career. 2017’s “La Modelo” by Ozuna, 2018’s “Mi Mami” by El Alfa, and 2020’s “Me Gusta” by Anitta all feature the Grammy-winning rapper.