Cardi B Links With Kay Flock & Dougie B On “Shake It” Ft. Bory300

Cardi B is connecting with her roots, teaming up with fellow Bronx rappers Kay Flock and Dougie B on the new song “Shake It.”

Cardi switched things up a little on the track, showcasing her versatility as she rapped on the drill beat, which samples Akon’s “Bananza (Belly Dancer).” The track also features Bory300 and is produced by Elias Beats. Check out the video below.

In a preview, Cardi rapped her verse surrounded by a hyped-up crowd. “Shout out to the m###########’ Bronx,” Cardi said, teasing the video last week. “Y’all be playing with the Bronx but let me tell you something; these Bronx n***as right now got all the views, beating all y’all n***as on YouTube, deadass.”

Meanwhile Cardi B made her a return to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday to tease the track ahead of its release. “SHAKE IT MUSIC VIDEO OUT AT MIDNIGHT …..GO GEEK!” she penned.

SHAKE IT MUSIC VIDEO OUT AT MIDNIGHT …..GO GEEK!🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/bc69JMr5ct — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 14, 2022

Rising drill star Kay Flock called himself the “hottest thing out, ever,” during an interview in December. He also shares a relentless worth ethic with collaborator Cardi B, determined to push himself in the industry before securing a label deal. “Before I got the label [deal], I was doing it myself, dropping s###, and it got me here,” he revealed. “So I know if it got me here, it’s only gon’ get better.”

Before teaming up with Cardi B, Kay Flock linked with G Herbo on the remix for “Being Honest,” and released his debut project The D.O.A. Tape, in November. However, he is currently behind bars facing first-degree murder charges accused of killing Oscar Hernandez on December 16, 2021. Cops claim Kay Flock argued with the 24-year-old named Oscar Hernandez outside of the barbershop before fatally shooting him. However, lawyers for K Flock received a tip that someone else was the shooter, as reported by AllHipHop.

Kay Flock – Shake It feat. Cardi B, Dougie B & Bory300