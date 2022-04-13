Cardi B Returns To Social Media

Cardi B is back on Twitter and Instagram. The Invasion of Privacy album creator deactivated her accounts last week after getting into an online spat with a few of her fans.

Some members of the Bardi Gang were upset that Cardi B did not show up to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3. A few of those complaints mentioned the Hip Hop superstar’s children.

“I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this f##### d###### fan base,” stated Cardi at the time. “You got the slow d######## dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f###?”

As of this morning, Cardi B’s verified social media pages are active once again. The Grammy winner currently has 17 million followers on Twitter and 127 million followers on Instagram.

Cardi’s return to internet life comes right before Kay Flock’s “Shake It” single is set to arrive. The forthcoming collaboration, which also features Dougie B and Bory300, will land on DSPs this Friday, April 15.

A seven-second snippet of Cardi B’s verse on “Shake It” went viral over the last several days. A clip of the song amassed more than 5.8 million views on Twitter. That particular tweet also has over 25,000 retweets and 142,000 likes.

This year also saw Cardi B connect with Summer Walker and SZA for “No Love (Extended).” Last year, she teamed with Normani for “Wild Side” and Lizzo for “Rumors,” respectively. Cardi has not released a single as a solo lead artist since the chart-topping “Up” in 2021.