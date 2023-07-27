Cardi B Denies Faking Relationship Drama With Offset To Promote New Joint  Single: “It Wasn’t No Stunt”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B says her new joint single with Offset is not a “stunt,” claiming Tasha K started the “trolling” by making things up about the couple.

Cardi B had time for the haters today after sharing the cover art for her joint single with husband Offset, “JEALOUSY.”

Earlier this week, Offset teased the single with a hilarious promotional skit. He reenacted an infamous James Brown interview for the visual teaser while addressing the alleged “drama” between him and Cardi B.

The couple made headlines last month when the “Clout” hitmaker accused his wife of cheating on him. Despite the online drama that ensued, they appeared to patch things up and move forward. However, that didn’t stop fans from accusing Offset and Cardi B of faking the scandal as a “stunt” to push their upcoming single.

The Grammy Award winner revealed she was on the track after sharing the single’s cover art on Wednesday (July 26). It features an image of Cardi pushing her husband in the face while walking away from him.

Cardi B Denies Faking Drama With Offset

When an Instagram user responded, “we said it was a stunt they pulled with their relationship,” Cardi B pushed back. She denied faking any relationship drama and called out blogger Tasha K for making up lies about the couple.

“It wasn’t no STUNT ..Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy ass hell about it,” Cardi B replied. “Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”

Cardi followed up on Twitter, adding, “THEY COOCHIE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!!”

Exactly !!!THEY COOCHIE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!! https://t.co/Z8kislVw99 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Cardi B remains determined to make Tasha K pay for losing a defamation lawsuit last year. She won a $4 million judgment after suing the blogger for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress in 2019. Now Cardi is reportedly seeking access to Tasha K’s financial records ahead of an upcoming hearing on August 9.