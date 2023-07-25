Offset Taps Jamie Lee Curtis For James Brown Skit Addressing Cheating Rumors 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Offset showed off his sense of humor, addressing the Cardi B infidelity scandal while dressed as James Brown in a teaser for his new single.

Offset is addressing the infidelity rumors head-on in a hilarious teaser for his upcoming single, poking fun at his recent very public spat with Cardi B.

The powerhouse couple caused shockwaves last month after Offset caused Cardi B of cheating. She swiftly denied the allegations in a Twitter Spaces conversation and made light of the situation.

Rather than running away from the scandal, Offset showed off his sense of humor, and acting skills, in a promotional skit for his new song.

The Georgia-raised rapper shared a video on Instagram Monday (July 24) featuring Jamie Lee Curtis as an inquisitive news anchor. Offset takes on the role of the late James Brown, reenacting the Godfather of Soul’s infamous 1988 CNN interview where he addressed allegations he assaulted his wife.

“Your fans are saying that there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B,” the Oscar-winning actress began. However, Offset, imitating James Brown, let out a long laugh before attempting to switch the topic. Despite Curtis’ efforts to get him back on track, the rapper continues to derail the conversation in bizarre fashion. “Let’s talk about music,” he replied.

The single is due later this week, July 28. Watch the amusing teaser below.

Although they’ve since put on a loved-up display, Offset accused Cardi B of cheating last month in an Instagram post that was swiftly deleted. “My wife f##### a n#### on me gang yall n####s know how I come,’ he penned June 26.

Hours later, Cardi B told her Twitter Spaces listeners, “Don’t pay attention to that country man,’ refuting the rumors.

Cardi B surprised fans when she joined her husband onstage at Rolling Loud Miami Sunday (July 23). The couple performed some of their most popular collaborations, including “MotorSport” and “Clout.”