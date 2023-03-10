Cardi B Praises Migos Merch As Questions Remain About Offset & Quavo’s Relationship

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Items from the Gallery Dept. collection are priced at over $900 on reseller websites.

The public is still not privy to where Offset and Quavo stand following Takeoff’s death. There appears to be some tension among the surviving Migos members with Offset’s wife, Cardi B, caught up in the situation too.

Takeoff passed away in Houston from gunshot wounds in November 2022. At the time, Offset seemed to be estranged from the group. Takeoff and Quavo released Only Built for Infinity Links the previous month.

Multiple outlets claimed Offset and Quavo got into a heated confrontation at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February. Cardi B reportedly yelled at the two cousins backstage for not settling their issues.

Following that alleged altercation at the Grammys, Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff on her Instagram Story. This week also saw the Invasion of Privacy album creator use her Instagram Story to shout out the Migos.

“This merch went crazy. Gallery Dpt x Migos 3,” wrote Cardi on the social media platform. She also posted a photo of Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset together wearing t-shirts from the 2021 apparel collection.

The Gallery Dept. merchandise coincided with Migos dropping the Culture III studio LP in June 2021. The third installment in the trio’s Culture album series included a guest appearance by Cardi B on the “Type S###” track.

Culture III also featured Drake, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Migos’ final project before Takeoff’s passing debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Certain items from Migos x Gallery Dept. are currently priced between $714 and $950 on the StockX marketplace. Over on Grailed, a pair of reworked vintage Levi’s 501s denim jeans from the collection costs $2185.