Quavo & Offset Sit Separately At Atlanta Hawks Game—Is This It For Migos?

Migos suffered an insurmountable tragedy when one-third of the group, Takeoff, was fatally shot last November. The remaining members, Quavo and Offset, then reportedly got into a fight backstage at the Grammy Awards just as they were about to pay tribute to their fallen brother. Now, DailyMail reports the two Atlanta rap stars didn’t sit together at the Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Atlanta Hawks game at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday (March 3).

Of course, this only fueled speculation Migos is officially over and won’t continue without Takeoff. Quavo confirmed as much in his latest solo song, “Greatness,” in which he raps, “Don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone…it can’t come back.”

But the rift between Quavo and Offset is seeming to only deepen, a sad turn of events during such a challenging time. If anything, they should be banding together. Both of them are suffering. Period.

Offset’s wife, Cardi B, talked about the grief her husband was experiencing, saying in December 2022, “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what m############ really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy. Oh sympathy’.

“We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy. Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely… schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks.”

While Quavo and Offset grapple with grief, it’s sad when people who’ve been so close drift apart. One thing’s certain—Takeoff wouldn’t want that.