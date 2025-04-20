Cardi B Promises “Messy” New Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B revealed her next album will be emotionally raw and full of surprises as she prepares for a 2025 release following personal and professional hurdles.

Cardi B teased emotional chaos and romantic turbulence as the driving forces behind her upcoming sophomore album, expected in 2025, following multiple delays.

The Bronx-born rapper described the long-awaited follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut as unpredictable and emotionally layered.

“I feel like my album is messy,” Cardi B told Billboard. “It’s something that’s really not out right now. It’s unexpected. There’s things people are going to expect from me, and then there’s things that are not expected.”

The as-yet-untitled project is about 75% complete and is expected to feature at least 20 tracks—nearly double the number on her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B said the album reflects a journey through heartbreak, healing and rediscovery.

“There’s a lot of lover girl thing too—on my album,” she added. “It’s like I’ve been heartbroken, then I’m loving again, then I’m exploring again.”

Despite a turbulent 2024 that included the birth of her third child and a divorce filing, Cardi has remained focused on finishing the album.

She reportedly has around 100 unreleased tracks to choose from and plans to include both familiar collaborators and new voices.

Cardi’s recent singles “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami)” have kept her in the spotlight while fans wait for the whole project.

The album is expected to drop sometime in 2025.