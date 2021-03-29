Cardi B Reacts To Being Drawn Into Lil Nas X’s “Satanism” Controversy

(AllHipHop News)
Two weeks ago, Cardi B was the main target for cancellation by many conservatives. Her performance of “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Station at the Grammy Awards was blamed for destroying the American empire. Cardi was even compared to Hitler.
This week, the right-wing outrage machine has placed its attention on Lil Nas X. The Grammy winner angered some Christians with his new “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video which depicts the openly gay rapper dancing sexually on Satan.
Lil Nas doubled down on the Devil imagery by offering “Satan Shoes” that reportedly contain real human blood. The 21-year-old entertainer was accused of endorsing Satanism, promoting an evil “gay agenda,” and attempting to corrupt the minds of America’s children.
This latest controversy involving Lil Nas X did not involve Cardi B at all, but her ardent critics drew her into the situation anyway. Right-wing agitator/constant Cardi complainer Candace Owens even argued that the two “Rodeo” collaborators are more dangerous than white supremacy.
Owens suggested the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, LNX’s Satan Shoes, and George Floyd have caused more damage for African Americans than systemic racism. Floyd was the Black man who was killed in May 2020 when Caucasian police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Footage of Floyd’s death ignited Black Lives Matter protests around the world.
Cardi responded to Owens by tweeting, “Always gotta bring me up in something [face with rolling eyes emoji]. GO: [touch some grass].” The Invasion of Privacy album creator later stated that she does not want her form of sexual expression on songs like “WAP” to be tied to Lil Nas X’s form of expression that involves religious imagery.
“Don’t confuse and compare my sexual confidence with anything that has to do with religion. Ya keep putting me in these tweets and I don’t play that s###. I have very strong faith in God and I don’t play with him neither. Leave me [the] f### alone!” tweeted Cardi.
She added, “My issue is every time a celebrity [is] facing backlash or some dumb s### like the Dr. Seuss and [Pepé Le Pew] s### happened people always gotta bring my f##### name up and s### don’t be having nothing to do wit me. Like. S### DONT MAKE SENSE!”
Always gotta bring me up in something🙄 GO: https://t.co/vVBOI0LLbP pic.twitter.com/lZ3pkO9bvr
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2021
ME EVERY WEEK A ARTIST GETTING DRAG AND MY NAME GETS BROUGHT UP FOR NO REASON pic.twitter.com/Dt0zmxq9KE
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Dt0zmxq9KE https://t.co/rzoLPW8cir
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2021
Don’t confuse and compare my sexual confidence with anything that has to do with religion.Ya keep putting me in these tweets and I don’t play that s### .I have very strong faith in God and I don’t play with him neither.Leave me then f### alone!
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2021
That’s not Santeria That’s Catholicism and catholic/Christian .In catholic Homes we make a altar with candles of Christ , baby Jesus or Virgin Mary.White candle to show respect to your passed Angel .Learn people religion you uncultured swine before you get them confused. https://t.co/n5tWSUA6l9 pic.twitter.com/bnhxWTS83V
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2021
My issue is Every time a celebrity facing backlash or some dumb s### like the Dr Seuss & Pepe la peu s### happened people always gotta bring my f##### name up & s### don’t be having nothing to do wit me .Like .S### DONT MAKE SENSE !
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2021