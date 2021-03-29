Lil Nas X Responds To Joyner Lucas Complaining About Children Seeing “Montero” Music Video

(AllHipHop News)
Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill is currently the talk of the internet. The 21-year-old rapper/singer shocked a lot of people when he dropped his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video last week.
The visuals feature religious and mythological imagery, including a scene where LNX performed a lap dance on the devil in hell. He followed up the MV with even more controversy by presenting unofficial redesigned Nike sneakers called “Satan Shoes.”
Rapper and singer Lil Nas X is launching a controversial pair of "Satan Shoes" featuring a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of real human blood. https://t.co/7B2OViAVGD
— CNN (@CNN) March 29, 2021
Several conservatives pundits and politicians took to Twitter to express their outrage over the Lil Nas X video and the MSCHF collaborative footwear. “Devil’s Work” emcee Joyner Lucas shared his thoughts on the platform as well.
“That @LilNasX video is wild but as [an] artist he doing everything he supposed to do. Creating viral moments, making people talk, and creating content he already knew you [were] going to react to. It’s a formula guaranteed to work. I doubt he actually worships the devil,” posted Lucas.
The Massachusetts representative added, “I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he [doesn’t] understand ‘Old Town Road’ is every [kid’s] anthem. Children love him for that record. They tuned in and subscribed to his channels. So with no disclaimer he just dropped some left-field ish and all our kids seen it. Smh.”
In response, Lil Nas quote-tweeted Lucas and pointed out that his 14x-Platinum single “Old Town Road” contained adult-centered lyrics too. The Georgia native wrote, “I literally sing about lean and adultery in ‘Old Town Road’. U decided to let your child listen. Blame yourself.”
Previously, the openly gay recording artist tweeted, “I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s### y’all preached would happen to me because I was gay. So I hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”
Besides Joyner Lucas, Lil Nas X has also been reacting to complaints from other individuals like former Golden State Warriors basketball player Nick Young, Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and right-wing commentator Candace Owens. LNX’s responses are mostly just him trolling his detractors.
