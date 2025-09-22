Cardi B Says Offset Demanding Millions, Wants Her To Pay His Taxes, Holding Her Hostage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said Offset tried to block their divorce by demanding millions, tax payments, and property before letting her walk away.

Cardi B’s divorce drama hit a whole new level after she said Offset is trying to squeeze her for millions, make her pay his taxes, and won’t let her walk away from their marriage unless she coughs up a house.

During a convo on X Spaces, Cardi didn’t sugarcoat what she’s been dealing with.

“The only way I can get out of my marriage if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m not, I’m fighting for that,” she said.

Cardi said she’s feeling trapped but vowed that Offset would never stop her from living her best life.

“I’m not gonna stop living my life because I’m practically still married because somebody want to held [sic] me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it. So that’s what I’m going through in life.”

The Bronx-born rap queen filed for divorce from Offset on July 31, 2024, in New Jersey after seven years tied up in marriage. They jumped the broom back in 2017 and now have three kids together — Kulture, Wave and baby Blossom, who Cardi gave birth to during the divorce process.

She’s also pregnant again, this time with her fourth child, her first with Stefon Diggs, whom she’s been dating since late 2024. The baby is due before her “Little Miss Drama” arena tour kicks off in early 2026.

Offset, on the other hand, has three other kids from previous relationships. And while cheating rumors have followed him for years, Cardi hasn’t forgotten. She filed for divorce once before in 2020, but ended up calling it off.

Now, she says the split has been anything but smooth.

“I don’t like broken homes, but guess what? My Kids? They don’t give a f###. You wanna know why my kids don’t give a f###? Because they, life have not changed,” Cardi B fumed.

Offset dropped a breakup track called “Move On,” which Cardi said made her laugh. She clapped back publicly, telling him to “just sign the papers.”

She’s asking for child support and primary custody, but the divorce still isn’t final. She’s hoping Offset can grow up for the kids’ sake, but in the meantime, she’s not letting him bully her into writing a fat check to walk away.