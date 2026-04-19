Cardi B Says She’s Been Reborn In Emotional Message After Successful Tour Wraps

Cardi B’s getting all the feels on Instagram, dropping a real one about how the tour changed her whole life and made her appreciate her people.

Cardi B posted up on Instagram the morning after her “Little Miss Drama Tour” wrapped in Atlanta, and she was feeling every bit of the emotion from closing out one of the biggest runs of her career.

The rapper got real about what the last two months meant to her, breaking down why this tour became so much more than just another string of shows.

Cardi didn’t hold back when she filmed her drunken thank-you message, rocking perfectly styled blonde hair as her cleavage exploded through her skintight skirt.

“I have to do this video right now while I’m drunk, so I can tell you how I really feel, and not overthink what I’m talking,” she said, setting the tone for a raw moment with her fans.

She reflected on how the 35-show run from February 11 through April 18 went down, telling everyone that “This tour went really, really smooth and it went really smooth because we all did a great job.”

The gratitude kept flowing as she thought about her supporters who showed up in every city.

“Some of y’all drove for hours. Some of y’all took flights. Some of y’all put so much effort on y’all outfits,” Cardi said, acknowledging the real sacrifice fans made to be there.

She also made sure to shout out her inner circle, explaining that “I didn’t feel super lonely on the road. And that’s because my family and friends, they kept coming and supporting me.”

What really got her emotional was thinking about those two hours on stage every night.

“For two hours while I’m on that stage, I forget about everything. I’m the happiest girl in the world,” she shared.

The tour featured surprise appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Tyla, Kehlani, Blueface, Rob49, Lil’ Kim, and Cash Cobain, keeping fans on their toes at every stop.

Cardi got real about what the tour meant for her personally.

“I didn’t realize how much I needed this tour. This was like a rebirth. This is like a renaissance to me,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

She also made a promise to herself about staying grateful, saying, “I hope I never get used to this feeling because once you start getting used to something like this, you don’t appreciate it much.”

The tour pulled in over $70 million across all 35 shows, with celebrity guests including Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Pamela Anderson, Kelly Rowland, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Ty Dolla Sign, Whitney Alford, and Teyana Taylor showing up to support.

Cardi wrapped up her message with pure love for everyone who made it happen.

“If y’all ever need a kidney, I’m gonna find somebody to give it to y’all. I can’t give it to you. You don’t even want my kidneys, b####. I’ll find somebody to give it to y’all,” she joked.

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