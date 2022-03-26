A judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed against Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina stemming from an incident in 2020.

Cardi B secured another legal victory, this time with her sister Hennessy Carolina.

According to TMZ, a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit against the Billboard chart-topper and her sister. Three people sued the diamond-selling rapper and Hennessy Carolina for labeling the trio as racist.

Cardi B put the apparent Trump supporters on blast after they confronted her sister at Smith Point Beach in New York. Hennessy Carolina captured a video of the altercation, which involved one man wearing a MAGA hat.

Although Cardi B wasn’t present during the incident, the MAGA crew sued her for sharing the clip on social media. She said the Trump supporters harassed her sister and model Michelle Diaz since they were an “Afro/Hispanic gay couple.”

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

A New York judge sided with Cardi B and her sister, noting that general insults don’t constitute defamation. The court also dismissed the trio’s assault and battery claims, which they brought forth over Hennessy Carolina allegedly spitting at them. The judge determined there was no evidence to prove Hennessy Carolina intended to spit at them.

Earlier this year, Cardi B won a separate defamation lawsuit against vlogger Tasha K. A jury awarded her over $4 million in the case. Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, filed an appeal in March.