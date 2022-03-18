Tasha K Fights Back Against Cardi B By Appealing Defamation Lawsuit

Vlogger Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, filed an appeal after losing a defamation lawsuit to Cardi B earlier this year.

The legal battle between Cardi B and vlogger Tasha K isn’t over yet.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Tasha K filed an appeal in the defamation case against her on Thursday (March 17). Earlier this year, Cardi B won a civil lawsuit after suing the vlogger for spreading lies on YouTube and social media.

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, was found liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Her appeal seeks to overturn the ruling.

“The above-named Defendants, Latasha Kebe and Kebe Studios LLC, appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the final judgment entered on February 17, 2022,” Tasha K’s lawyer wrote in the court filing.

Cardi B sued Tasha K for defamation in 2019. The vlogger accused the Atlantic Records artist of being a prostitute and having herpes, among other allegations.

A Georgia jury sided with Cardi B at a trial in January. Jurors awarded her over $4 million.

After losing the case, Tasha K still claimed she never lied about Cardi B.

“No LIES were told on anyone,” she wrote on social media. “I never admitted to lying about anything. Noone threw anyone under the bus. Mostly everything reported was a lie from the inside. The Court Transcripts will be available to the public soon. I forgot to add this into my speech. Read Them..”

Cardi B is currently seeking an injunction to stop Tasha K from publishing defamatory statements about her. A judge will make a ruling in April.