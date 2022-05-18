Cardi B Sends Kash Doll Hilarious Diaper Changing Tutorial 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B came to the rescue when fellow rap fashionista Kash Doll reached out for some diaper-changing advice for extra-long nail fans.

Cardi B helped out fellow rapper and mother Kash Doll when she needed some practical advice on dealing with her newborn.

The Detroit rapper wants to maintain her personal style while caring for her baby boy who was born in January. However, her extra-long nails have proved problematic and so she turned to Cardi B for some tips.

“Aye Bardi how the hell u change wav diapers with the nails?” She tweeted. “Lol i got on press ons struggling,” she added before tagging Cardi B.

Aye Bardi how the hell u change wav diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling @iamcardib — 3:14 (@kashdoll) May 17, 2022

The “WAP” hitmaker, who welcomed baby Wave in January went over and above to help her out. She shared her practical advice in a hilarious video tutorial using a teddy bear in place of a baby.

“Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂,” replied Cardi B. “Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices.”

Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

While daughter Kulture looked on, Cardi demonstrated how to keep both baby and nails clean using the teddy bear as a model. Though she initially questioned the unusual behavior she sat and watched curiously as her mother expertly wielded wipes to get the job done.

After watching the demo, Kash Doll thanked Cardi and said she needs some practice. “Ok I’ll be bck in a week and let u kno how it’s going!!! Lol Thnks girllllaaaaa 😘” she replied, with a kiss.

Ok I’ll be bck in a week and let u kno how it’s going!!! Lol Thnks girllllaaaaa 😘 https://t.co/dMaAlJSy6l — 3:14 (@kashdoll) May 17, 2022