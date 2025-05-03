Cardi B Snaps Over Missing Guest Verses Causing Album Delays

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B blamed missing feature verses for holding up her second album and told collaborators to “hurry up” during an Instagram Live rant.

The Bronx-born rapper didn’t hold back as she explained why her long-awaited sophomore album still isn’t out, placing the blame squarely on her collaborators.

“I really need these f###### features,” Cardi B said during the livestream. “And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo!”

Cardi B, who exploded onto the scene with her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, said she’s ready to drop the follow-up but is still waiting on featured artists to turn in their verses.

“Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s### myself!” she added. “But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

Though the album remains untitled and without a release date, Cardi assured her audience the music is worth the wait.

“It’s iconic! This album is so good!” she said. “I put my whole p#### on it! I rapped with the bottom of my p####! So hurry up!”

She also shared that her team had an emotional reaction after hearing the completed tracks.

“This album is for the books!… Like, the production, the production, the feelings, the words, the rap… it’s just, it’s really there,” she said. “Y’all not even understanding.”

Cardi first hinted at the project’s release back in October 2020. After multiple delays, she now says it’s expected to drop later this year.