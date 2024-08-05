Cardi B Threatens To Beat Up Apartment Resident In Wild Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A bystander filmed Cardi B’s argument with a woman outside an apartment building on West 42nd Street in New York.

Cardi B clashed with a New York apartment resident in footage captured by an onlooker around 1 a.m. on July 29. A video of the incident surfaced via the New York Post on Monday (August 5).

The resident was seen yelling at a group of people taking pictures in her apartment’s driveway. She allegedly kicked a Cybertruck parked outside the building, leading to an argument with Cardi B.

“You harassed them,” Cardi B told the woman. “You touched their car. I saw you. I recorded you. I’m recording you, b####! I’ll f### you up for real.”

A passerby recognized Cardi B’s voice amid the shouting. The person was stunned to realize it was truly her.

“All of a sudden I heard Cardi B’s voice and I was like ‘no way is that her,’” the onlooker told the New York Post. “I turned around to see her and I was like, ‘No way, what the f###? I walked over and I couldn’t believe it was Cardi B.”

Watch the shocking moment Cardi B was caught telling a woman “I’ll f–k you up for real” in a heated argument. https://t.co/MBwHcmysjc pic.twitter.com/M58HZjoO2C — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2024

Footage of the verbal altercation emerged days after Cardi B filed for divorce from her estranged husband Offset. The Atlantic Records rapper also announced she was pregnant with their third child.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Despite the divorce, Cardi B defended Offset against reports claiming he was “more of a distraction than support.” She denied requesting child support, saying she only wanted him to “pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”