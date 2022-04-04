Cardi B Wins Again As Judge Forces Tasha K To Delete Defamatory Posts

A judge granted an injunction against Tasha K, forcing the vlogger to delete defamatory posts about Cardi B.

Tasha K must delete all of her YouTube and social media posts that defame Cardi B.

According to TMZ, a judge granted Cardi B’s request for an injunction forcing Tasha K to remove all of the defamatory posts. The judge gave the vlogger five days to complete the task.

Earlier this year, a Georgia jury awarded $4 million to Cardi B in her lawsuit against Tasha K. The Billboard chart-topping rapper sued the vlogger for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness,” Cardi B said in January. “I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial. I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks.”

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, spread salacious allegations about Cardi B online. The accusations included claims about the Atlantic Records artist being involved in prostitution and having herpes.

Although a judge ordered Tasha K to delete her defamatory posts, she could repost all of the accusations if she wins her appeal. The vlogger and her legal team appealed the defamation lawsuit in March.