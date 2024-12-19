Cardi B Wishes Death On Offset, Vows To “Violate” In Resurfaced Audio 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B went nuclear on Offset during a fiery rant, claiming she only entertained his recent advances to spite another man.

Cardi B and Offset have recently been at each other’s throats on social media, with several rounds of mudsling and insult-hurling playing out online.

The former married couple appeared to have called a truce and partied at the same club during Offset’s 33rd birthday celebrations last weekend.

Offset and Cardi B having a money battle at the club in Miami 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/AD5l55sah8 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 16, 2024

However, a recently resurfaced audio, recorded shortly after the birthday bash, sheds light on where things went left.

The clip features Cardi B screaming about Offset during a fiery X (Twitter) Spaces rant.

The snippet begins with Cardi calling Offset a “b####,” denying she wants him back and blasting him for “trying to push this narrative.”

According to Cardi B, she only entertained Offset to “spite” another man.

“Happy as f### that I gave you attention for one day!” she added. “Now you’re trying to spin the narrative like I want to be with you, knowing that that’s not it. I gave you some time out of spite because another n#### p##### me the f### off.”

She also referenced leaking their DMs, claiming she apologized to Offset but told him to leave her alone.

“B#### I will violate right now,” she said. “This is why when your n#### get you mad, don’t go entertaining s### from the past just because somebody else get you mad. Because they can’t f###### wait.”

Cardi B further alleged that Offset wants her to “crash out” to give the other men she’s involved with the impression that she’s still fixated on the father of her children.

“F### you b####,” she fumed. “I will really violate and crash out for real. Stop. Leave me the f### alone.”

She added, “I f###### hate you, I wish you’d die. That’s how much I f###### hate you, b####.”

CARDI B crashes out over beef with OFFSET, and she wishes OFFSET would DIE, and her children and other children can be FATHERLESS. pic.twitter.com/CbZrw47sSa — MR TEA SPILLER (@MSpiller46821) December 18, 2024

Things have only escalated since the Spaces rant. Listen to the rant above and read about the latest developments in Cardi B and Offset’s feud here.