Offset Fires Back After Cardi B’s Explosive Spaces Chat About Her Lovers 

Offset unleashed on social media after Cardi B opened up about her “roster” of lovers during a Twitter Spaces chat.

Offset and Cardi B have returned to airing out their dirty laundry and are trading shots on social media despite an apparent recent truce.

The pair partied together during Offset’s birthday celebrations in Miami over the weekend. However, they returned to mudslinging after Cardi B called out her “d###### fanbase” for exposing her secret lovers.

She blasted fans on X (Twitter) during a Spaces chat late on Tuesday evening (December 17). She told Bardi Gang she’s being “a hoe” to annoy the men in her life. According to Cardi B, when one man “plays games,” she runs to another of her “hoes.”

However, a recent post upset her plans. “I ain’t giving p#### to nobody no more,” she insisted. “Everyone talks too much.”

Cardi B also denied being in love with Offset, declaring, “No one loves nobody, I’m in my hoeing era.”

Her Spaces chat came after social media users accused Offset of stalking Cardi B because they were partying at the same club despite their divorce.

However, Offset had enough of the accusations, lashing out on social media.

“I took this but I was stalking?” he wrote alongside an image of Cardi B taken on Saturday (December 14), the night Offset celebrated his 33rd birthday. “How I follow a mf to my party?”

Cardi B seemingly responded by calling Offset a “groupie” before deleting the tweet.

Offset is apparently also keeping tabs on his estranged wife’s social media posts, responding to her “groupie” post and Spaces chat.

“Groupe,” he wrote. “It’s a whole video u had me take [laughing emoji]. stop lying for these strangers twin I can no longer look the way u got me looking for these ppl.”

In a follow-up post, he added, “We got two little girls and you say online u in hoe season.”

Offset responds to Cardi B calling him a groupie and saying she’s in her “hoeing era” after he posted a photo of her that he had taken over the weekend. https://t.co/SiRLRJw2fd pic.twitter.com/YZ7VLFpYIN — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) December 18, 2024

Both Cardi B and Offset deleted their tweets.

The latest spat comes after the Atlanta rapper’s social media accounts were hacked. Messages surfaced online showing Offset accusing Cardi of cheating and getting pregnant for another man.

She hit back by leaking her own messages where she accused Offset of cheating and named his alleged fling.

Then, on Monday (December 16), Offset shared a cryptic social media post seemingly aimed at Cardi.

“Lies told to make me look bad,” he wrote over an image of him at his recent birthday bash. “I couldn’t play how you do pray for them kids.”