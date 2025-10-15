Cardi Says She Feels Like A “Lioness” After Going To War With Nicki Minaj Over Kids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is speaking out about her fierce protective instincts as a mother, describing herself as a “lioness” when it comes to defending her children in a new interview with Paper Magazine.

“This week I showed the world that I will get the most nasty about mine…I never had to get that nasty for my kids. But I did, and I really feel like a lioness,” Cardi B told Paper Magazine in a recent cover story.

“I will really take it to hell for mines: mentally, physically, anything. And I wouldn’t care,” Cardi B stated, referring to her children Kulture, 6, Wave, 3 and Blossom, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset.

The Bronx-born artist’s comments come amid a renewed public feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj that escalated in recent weeks when both artists made personal attacks involving each other’s children.

Nicki Minaj made derogatory comments about Cardi’s daughter, Kulture, calling her “ugly” and a “vulture.”

In response, Cardi B fired back with equally harsh words, calling Nicki Minaj a “sick pathetic loser” and making claims about Minaj’s son’s intellect.

The feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj dates back several years, with tensions first becoming public around 2017.

The rivalry reached a physical confrontation at a New York Fashion Week party in 2018, where Cardi B threw a shoe at Minaj. Since then, the two have engaged in periodic social media battles and subtle diss tracks.

The current dispute represents one of the most personal exchanges between the artists, with both crossing traditional boundaries by involving their children in the conflict.

“B####, you don’t move me. You don’t move my thoughts, and you don’t move my f###### day,” Cardi B declared in the Paper Magazine interview, demonstrating the defiant attitude that has defined her public persona.