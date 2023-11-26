Charlamagne Tha God Talks “Breakfast Club” Future Amid DJ Envy’s Ponzi Scheme Split

DJ Envy’s former associate, Cesar Pina, defended Envy in October, saying he had nothing to do with the alleged real estate scam and is only being targeted because he’s the more famous of the two.

Charlamagne Tha God has addressed the future of The Breakfast Club in the wake of DJ Envy’s legal troubles. During a recent podcast appearance, the longtime radio host discussed Envy’s connection to his ex-business partner’s ponzi scheme. His veiled answer appears to suggest DJ Envy’s position at Power 105.1 is indeed in jeopardy.

“I think The Breakfast Club is bigger than any of us as individuals,” he said. “I’ve always felt like that. In my mind, what I’ve always wanted for The Breakfast Club was new talent constantly comes in and is a part of this, is under this umbrella of the club. So whether Angela Yee is there, or I’m there or Envy’s there, the platform can still continue.”

He added, “I’ve never felt like The Breakfast Club was just a show about three individuals. That’s always where my mind was, [and] you kind of see that. Like, if you plan to have the longevity you hope to have eventually things gotta change. I feel like regardless of what Envy’s situation is, I feel like, you know, I always felt like that was the plan. That should be the plan.”

DJ Envy’s former associate, Cesar Pina, defended Envy in October, saying he had nothing to do with the alleged real estate scam and is only being targeted because he’s the more famous of the two. Federal authorities arrested Pina and charged him with allegedly defrauding dozens of real estate investors. Many question whether DJ Envy was involved, but Pina allegedly set the record straight on Instagram Live.

“DJ Envy was never in the room with me,” Pina told his followers. “DJ Envy has nothing to do with any of these 20 lawsuits of these people who are suing me. It f###### sucks, bro.”

Pina also said people are “being coerced to sue people affiliated with me just because they are a bigger name. That’s the situation that breaks my heart. In all these lawsuits, these 20 lawsuits, DJ Envy was never in the room with me.”

He did, however, deny DJ Envy was a victim, saying, “I understand his attorney, his defense to DJ Envy is a victim. That’s the dumbest s### I ever heard in my life. Me and him were partners in the real estate seminars. We are partners in a couple of real estate transactions. That’s it. He’s not a victim. He was my partner. He was an investor.”

DJ Envy is employed by the major media conglomerate iHeartMedia. On October 12, iHeartMedia posted a job listing in search of a new co-host for the popular syndicated morning show. The job description states the company seeks someone who “creates, produces and announces topics on the radio and social media including music, entertainment, politics, news, weather, sports, traffic and other topics of interest for National Syndicated Morning show The Breakfast Club.”

The listing said the applicant must adhere “to all guidelines, policies and procedures of the station, iHeartMedia, the FCC and all other federal, state and local laws, including policies and procedures regarding indecency and obscenity.” The compensation for the position ranges from $130,000 to $330,000.