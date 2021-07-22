Charlamagne Tha God To Host ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ Late-Night Talk Show

Charlamagne Tha God is partnering with Stephen Colbert for a new late-night talk show on Comedy Central. Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey is scheduled to begin airing in September.

Fellow South Carolina native Stephen Colbert is credited as a co-creator for Charlamagne’s upcoming program. Colbert is returning to the network that presented his popular news satire show The Colbert Report for eleven seasons.

Charlamagne Tha God wrote on Instragram:

“Tha God’s Honest Truth” Executive produced by Lenard Mckelvey, Stephen Colbert, and Aaron Mcgruder. Premiering September 17th at 10PM on @comedycentral Follow @cthashow now. #TGHT (All the Beautiful, GEECHIE Gullah energy provided by @kriskaylin on the V/O soundtrack @lilboss #IKnowIt produced by @ayeyoberg South Carolina We All We Got!!! “All Fam, No Flam” @cthagod Instagram

Prior to announcing Tha God’s Honest Truth, Charlamagne Tha God spent years working in radio and television. He is one of the presenters, along with DJ Envy and Angela Yee, on the long-running syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club.

Charlamagne’s TV experience includes Guy Code, Charlamagne & Friends, Guy Court, and Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne. The 43-year-old Radio Hall of Fame inductee was hired to host The Gray Area series for HBO at one point, but the show never made it to television after sexual assault allegations against McKelvey from 2001 resurfaced.

Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey joins the Moncks Corner representative’s growing media empire. Charlamagne has written two books (Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It, Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me). He also founded the Black Effect Podcast Network and teams with comedian Andrew Schulz for The Brilliant Idiots podcast.