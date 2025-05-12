Harlem Rapper Charles Hamilton Just Called Out Donald Trump—Find Out Why

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charles Hamilton launched a GoFundMe and blamed Donald Trump for losing his food stamps, igniting new discussion around artists, survival and self-worth.

Rapper Charles Hamilton once had the makings of a Hip-Hop revolutionary. The brother was born from the promise of a now-bygone New York rap renaissance. The Harlem native showed flashes of brilliance that made many believe he was next in line. But in the internet era, silliness began to overshadow raw talent, and Hamilton’s career unraveled in real time.

His lyrical skill was never the issue and this is why we are still talking about him. Those of us at a certain age, remember when a woman he was dating punched him in the face during a filmed freestyle session. Not a good look. That spread online like wildfire and marked a turning point. As his mental health struggles became public, his once-bright trajectory dimmed, eventually fading into the abyss.

Now, years later, Hamilton has re-entered the public with a plea for help. In a series of social media posts, the rapper revealed that he’s living on government assistance (food stamps). And guess who he blamed? Donald Trump. He said Trump’s policies have discontinued his benefits.

“I’m p##### off,” he said. “My food stamps got cut off. I’m a musician. I shouldn’t have to get a job.”

The statement sparked immediate conversation online. Some sympathized. Others questioned his unwillingness to find alternative means of support–a job. Sonic has launched a GoFundMe campaign asking for financial help to keep him afloat and, in his words, allow him to continue making music. I don’t know if this should be enabled.

To this day, Hamilton retains a cult following of fans who believe in his musical gift. Whether those loyal listeners will open their wallets is yet to be seen. He’s trying to survive on his own terms. I hope Hamilton finds peace in a world where many Black men quietly endure hardship.