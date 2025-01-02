Charleston White Insists Any Male Gang Banger Over 22 Is “Homosexual”

During a recent Spaces conversation, the outspoken internet personality was asked about gangs and his thoughts on older men who are still gangbanging.

Charleston White is back on Twitter and already stirring the proverbial pot just two days into 2025.

During a recent Spaces conversation, the outspoken internet personality was asked about gangs and his thoughts on older men who are still gangbanging. Par for the course, White didn’t hold back and said shared his controversial opinion.

“A n#### 30 years old doing what?” he asks in the clip, to which someone off-camera replies, “Still Crippin!”

White fires back, “Oh, he’s a fa####. N#### Crippin’ past 22 is a [intelligible]; he likes boys. One thing I will say about a n#### that’s still gangbanging—whether you a Crip or Blood—you wake up every day looking to go be with another n####. Every day, you wake up looking to go be with another n####. All day, every day. N####, you a homosexual. That’s a whole definition of a homosexual.”

White then calls both the Bloods and Crips a “fa#### organization like the NBA.” He continues, “The Crips and the Bloods is an organization like the NBA—fa####. Ain’t nuthin’ wrong with being that, but don’t try to come play like you not that. Stop trying to play gangster and you secretly got homosexual tendencies. Come on out the closet, n####. Come on out, cuh. I like an open homosexual, a n#### that’s with the s###.”

Charleston White says men who are in gangs after the age of 30 are gay! 😳😭 pic.twitter.com/vgjNwToypN — The Menace 🥷 (@menacettvv) January 2, 2025

Of course, White has spoken on gangs before. In June 2024, he spoke on the ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Lamar, who shot the “Not Like Us” video in his hometown of Compton drew huge crowds, including rival gang members.

White emphatically stated the only reason Kendrick Lamar invited the rival gang members to “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert was for the optics—not because he necessarily wanted to broker peace in his community. He also insinuated Kendrick’s concert did nothing to stop gang violence from continuing.

“Kendrick did that for a video shoot,” he said. “He didn’t do that to bring n##### together. Them n##### just found something to dance to.”

White went on to insist Drake is the superior artist, saying, “Let me just say this. Drake a way better rapper. I know Drake’s songs. I ain’t never heard a n#### in Texas pull up bumping Kendrick’s s### or nothing. I was just going against the grain. Let’s be clear. Kendrick can’t compare unless you like twisting your fingers up like the retarded people. That’s the only way you gonna like Kendrick, you’ve got to be retarded.

“Sensible people don’t gravitate to that b#######. So, so what he gave theses up and coming artist the spotlight for the day. Most of them will be dead tomorrow due to the gang politics. California, Compton or whatever you want to call it, homie is not [inaudible]. Why would go shoot somewhere where nothing grows, everything dies? For what?”

White’s latest commentary is just another one in a long string of inflammatory hot takes that get the internet riled up. Watch it above.