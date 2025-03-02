Charleston White Hopes Russia Blows Up Ukraine, Expresses Love For Vladimir Putin

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Charleston White bluntly dismissed the Eastern European conflict in a controversial rant as wild as Trump’s press conference with Zelenskyy.

Charleston White gave some rather shocking commentary about the war between Russia and Ukraine just days after Donald Trump and JD Vance clashed with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a tense White House meeting on Friday (February 28).

The outspoken social media personality, known for his abrasive takes on current events, didn’t hold back in a recent livestream.

“I just want to say to everybody, f### Ukraine,” White said. “We don’t give a damn about Vladimir Putin going over there, bombing them people. F### them people. We don’t a damn about Russia or Ukraine. Not no n####.”

White further explained his indifference by pointing to past racial injustices in the U.S., explicitly referencing the death of Tamir Rice, a Black child killed by police in November 2014.

“They didn’t have nobody when we needed somebody for Tamir Rice,” he said.

He emphasized his apathy toward the Eastern European conflict, sarcastically asking, “Is the clubs open this weekend? When is that pair of Michael Jordan tennis shoes coming out?”

Charleston White shares his thoughts on Ukraine and Russia! 😳😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IomByUp6Al — The Menace 🥷 (@charlestonwhyt) February 28, 2025

White’s comments follow a dramatic Oval Office confrontation, where tensions boiled over between Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy.

Trump and Vance criticized Zelenskyy for what they perceived as insufficient appreciation of U.S. aid. Trump accused Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III” and pressed him to agree to a ceasefire, asserting Ukraine had little bargaining power left in its war against Russia.

The meeting abruptly ended with Zelenskyy escorted out and a planned joint press conference canceled. The backdrop to this diplomatic drama is a grim reality on the ground: more than 700,000 Russian and approximately 400,000 Ukrainian military fatalities.

More than 10 million Ukrainians—nearly a quarter of its population—have been displaced. But White remained unmoved, further expressing admiration for controversial global leaders.

“I’m a fan of Vladimir Putin,” he said. “I think he the baddest world leader in the world. I like him and Kim Un Jong [sic], Muammar Gaddafi, but they killed Gaddafi. F### Ukraine, blow it up! F### them people and f### who die over there tonight.”