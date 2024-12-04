Chrisean Rock’s Ex Allegedly Files For DNA Test In Paternity Dispute 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock’s old boyfriend claims he’s filed a DNA test for her son and said he was with the rapper when her waters broke.

Chrisean Rock’s ex is ramping up his efforts to determine if he is the father of her son, claiming he has already taken a DNA test to uncover the truth.

Furthermore, Ronny implied he witnessed the birth of Rock’s son, and he deserves to be in the child’s life.

On Tuesday (December 3), the Baddies star’s old boyfriend, Ronny Doe shed light on the situation during an interview on Instagram Live. When asked if he’s spent time with the boy, Ronny claimed, “I was with Chrisean when her water broke.”

He also implied he was present in the delivery room before hesitating. “Long story short, I seen baby boy when you came out the hospital,” he said. “I’ma just say I know who cut the umbilical cord.”

Ronny also said that while he doesn’t want to “get ahead of himself,” he argued, “That’s my son.”

Later in the interview, Ronny claimed that he filed for a paternity test on November 6 and expected the results by mid-December.

He followed up on his Instagram Story, sharing alleged court documents regarding the DNA test and claiming Chrisean Rock is “evading” service.

Meanwhile, Rock’s recent run-in with her ex caused problems in her recently renewed on-again-off-again relationship with Blueface.

She recalled a conversation with Blue, claiming the incarcerated rapper was furious over the mall encounter. He also questioned why she didn’t get his permission before leaving the house.

She claimed the pair had previously exchanged marriage vows over a jailhouse Facetime call. However Rock began the stream by revealing they’re no longer together.