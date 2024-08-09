City Girls Fans In Uproar Over Yung Miami’s Excuse For Staying Out Of JT’s Cardi B Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami addressed her relationship with JT and her former City Girl’s partner’s bitter spat with Cardi B.

Yung Miami is opening up about her relationship with JT and why she stayed out of JT’s very public spat with Cardi B. On Thursday evening (August 8), Yung Miami turned the tables on herself for the season 2 premiere of her Caresha Please podcast.

In addition to breaking her silence on her relationship with Diddy in light of the abuse allegations, she addressed the state of her relationship with her former City Girls partner, JT. Co-host Saucy Santana told Yung Miami that fans believe she should have defended JT during her Twitter feud with Cardi B in 2022.

“I would never not come to her defense,” she said, explaining that she was asleep amid the back and forth. “One fight we all fight, that’s how I was raised.”

JT and Cardi’s exchange kicked off after JT congratulated GloRilla on the success of the “Tomorrow 2” single but left collaborator Cardi B’s name out of the post. The spat happened just weeks after Cardi rival Nicki Minaj put JT on the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).”

“They arguing about ‘Super Freaky Girl Remix.’ B#### I got left off ‘Bad and Boujee’ she added, referencing the infamous Migos meme. “The queen ain’t call me…and I ain’t know nothing about the remix.”

Yung Miami speaks on why she didn’t defend JT over her beef with Cardi B. #CareshaPlease 😮 pic.twitter.com/Rye0JTI4sq — Cardi B | HQ (@cardibhqs) August 9, 2024

Furthermore, according To Yung Miami, JT never mentioned she had a song with Nicki Minaj.

“So, when that situation came on Twitter, and they was arguing about the song, it’s like why insert myself. That situation had absolutely nothing to do with me,” she said. Ultimately, Yung Miami believes, “that was between JT and Cardi.”

City Girls Fans Divided

However, City Girls fans are divided over the clip, with some dragging Yung Miami for not backing JT. Others believe she did the right thing by staying neutral. Check out some of the reactions below.

Let’s clock that tea. Idky Caresha sitting up there lying for Sympathy but we all saw what happened. Cardi and JT were arguing because Cardi dissed JT on Tomorrow 2 and JT whacked Cardi on No Bars. Not because of Super Freaky Girl but because JT was showing love to Nicki too and… — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) August 9, 2024

yall just mad caresha remained neutral with cardi instead of running and kissing nicki ass like jt did 😂 cause lets be all the way fr thats the only reason she got on super freaky girl. caresha chose not turn on cardi like jt did & it is what it is 😭 — . (@_badblack) August 9, 2024

caresha a real one for not being a lapdog for jt. https://t.co/HLafpyPvRZ — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) August 9, 2024

Cardi was talking s### about the City Girls being flops… and Caresha you didn’t respond because JT was on the remix of a Nicki Minaj song? Am I understanding this correctly? 😭💀🌚 — ❦ (@JAESREVENGE) August 9, 2024

Caresha basically ain’t chime in that JT/Cardi argument because she wasn’t even aware she was on the song & tbh… I woulda did the same thing 😂 fck I’m coming to ya rescue for about some s### you left me in the dark about? — Twiggy Smalls (@I_DontKir) August 9, 2024

had caresha no rapping self not continued to push the city girls “while pregnant “ JT would’ve came home to NOTHING LITERALLY! Also cardi helped them in ways nicki never did, so why would she go against the grain just to ass kiss nicki and Nicki still played on her — Big Zee💕 (@catchsum_Zzs) August 9, 2024