City Girls Fans In Uproar Over Yung Miami’s Excuse For Staying Out Of JT’s Cardi B Beef

Yung Miami is opening up about her relationship with JT and why she stayed out of JT’s very public spat with Cardi B. On Thursday evening (August 8), Yung Miami turned the tables on herself for the season 2 premiere of her Caresha Please podcast.
In addition to breaking her silence on her relationship with Diddy in light of the abuse allegations, she addressed the state of her relationship with her former City Girls partner, JT. Co-host Saucy Santana told Yung Miami that fans believe she should have defended JT during her Twitter feud with Cardi B in 2022.
“I would never not come to her defense,” she said, explaining that she was asleep amid the back and forth. “One fight we all fight, that’s how I was raised.”
JT and Cardi’s exchange kicked off after JT congratulated GloRilla on the success of the “Tomorrow 2” single but left collaborator Cardi B’s name out of the post. The spat happened just weeks after Cardi rival Nicki Minaj put JT on the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix).”
“They arguing about ‘Super Freaky Girl Remix.’ B#### I got left off ‘Bad and Boujee’ she added, referencing the infamous Migos meme. “The queen ain’t call me…and I ain’t know nothing about the remix.”
Furthermore, according To Yung Miami, JT never mentioned she had a song with Nicki Minaj.
“So, when that situation came on Twitter, and they was arguing about the song, it’s like why insert myself. That situation had absolutely nothing to do with me,” she said. Ultimately, Yung Miami believes, “that was between JT and Cardi.”
City Girls Fans Divided
However, City Girls fans are divided over the clip, with some dragging Yung Miami for not backing JT. Others believe she did the right thing by staying neutral. Check out some of the reactions below.